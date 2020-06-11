We've known that Android 11 plans to integrate smart home controls into the long-press power menu, building on the wallet functionality it already added, and we've even seen mockups for what it will look like. But today we've received a report of the change live and in the wild on a Pixel running Android 11 DP4, and it turns out, anyone on Android 11 can enable it by sideloading the latest Google Home app release.

Screenshots of smart home controls in the power menu.

We've had the chance to play with the new interface for ourselves, and it works pretty well. The name of the home appears top center next to a Google Home icon, with a three-dot overflow menu to the right and the Quick Control tiles themselves below. You can tap for binary on/off controls, and lights that support multiple light levels do so via a drag left and right on the tile.

A further control customization menu appears via the three-dot menu to the right of the home label, under "add controls." There, all my Assistant-integrated devices that appear in the Home app are present to add to the Quick Control shortcuts by tapping a star-shaped favorite icon, including my robotic vacuum, Android TV, Harmony macros, and smart lights.

Our tipster says everything is "working flawlessly" when it comes to the new integrations, and it does for me as well.

To enable this for yourself, you'll need a Pixel running Android 11 together with the latest version of the Google Home app, v 2.23.1.8. We've tested it on Android 11 DP4, but it may also work on other versions, and it explicitly doesn't work on Android 10. You can download this latest version of the app from APK Mirror, our sister site, but you'll need the APK Mirror app to install it, since it makes use of App Bundles. If you're not familiar with that, we have a walkthrough on how to use it here.

While all my smart home stuff works, I have a relatively limited setup. AP's Artem Russakovskii reports that his cameras and thermostats also work, though they require a slightly unintuitive long-press for some functionality.

It's a little curious that this feature works on DP4, and that all it required to get it to work was a single app update. Yesterday, Google rolled out the first Android 11 Beta release to a handful of folks, perhaps accidentally, given the company previously said the release would be delayed. But apparently, all the functionality required for the Home app update to add the power menu smart home controls it is present already on DP4.