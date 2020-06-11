Google dropped the first Android 11 Beta yesterday, which means functionality is getting close to what we can expect in the final, stable version. This is usually the stage at which other OEMs are brought on board so developers and enthusiasts can install the Android Beta on devices other than Google Pixels, and now Oppo, Xiaomi, and OnePlus are announcing support for several of their phones.

Oppo has confirmed that owners of the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro will be able to install the Android 11 Beta on their devices later this month, according to XDA Developers.

Posting to Twitter, Xiaomi let users know that the Android 11 Beta will be available on the Mi 10, the Mi 10 Pro, and the POCO F2 Pro in the future. There are no dates given, but the company does say to stay tuned, as it will be coming soon.

OnePlus has also announced the release of the Beta for the OnePlus 8 series of devices, which is downloadable now from the OnePlus forum.

Word from other manufacturers about Beta support will follow suit, with the likes of LG, Nokia, and more assumed to join the party — if support for the Android Q beta is anything to go by, anyway.

New features to look forward to include power button smart home controls, quick settings media controls, and significant changes to the way chat app conversations are handled. To see more of what's new in the next big version of Android, check out our evolving changelog.