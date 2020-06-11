This story was originally published and last updated .
For those looking for a more affordable dual-screen smartphone than Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip or Galaxy Fold, LG's G8X ThinQ isn't a bad option. Available in the US through a couple of carriers, the AT&T model of the G8X has just begun receiving its Android 10 update, following in the footsteps of the unlocked version and the Sprint variant.
The regular G8X was updated to Android 10 back in December, but it's somehow taken another six months for Sprint to push it through, as reported by XDA forum users. Now, another month later, the AT&T version has followed suit.
If you own an AT&T-model G8X (LMG850UM) be sure to manually check for an update if you haven't already been prompted. Those who have the Sprint variant (LM-G850UM9) should already have received the OTA.
We've updated this article to include the Android 10 update for the AT&T model.
- Source:
- AT&T,
- Sprint,
- reddit (/LGG8X)
- Via:
- XDA Developers
Comments