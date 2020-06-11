Adobe first announced Photoshop Camera — another Android app that's not as good as real Photoshop — late last year before opening up early access to beta testers. Pre-registration for the stable version came a couple of months ago, and now it's available to all on the Play Store.

You'll find it in amongst Adobe's many Photoshop apps on the Play Store, including Express, Mix, Fix, and Sketch — why have one when you can have five? The new camera app is "pretty genius" according to Adobe's awful marketing copy, allowing you to "blow up your social feed," whatever that's supposed to mean. The app offers a range of lenses/filters and camera effects, some of which have supposedly been created by artists and influencers such as Billie Eilish. You can still swap filters after taking photos, with AI-powered features working to help you get the best snaps.

Some lightweight editing tools are also onboard for things like auto-tone and distortion removal, and you can relight portrait photos or alter the bokeh. Naturally, you can share your photos from within the app to your favorite social platform or chat app. Response to the beta was quite positive in certain circles so if you like noodling around with Insta filters, this may be for you.

Photoshop Camera version 1.0 is live on the Play Store or available to download from APK Mirror.