Google has been continuously expanding the number of countries and territories where Premium subscriptions for YouTube and YouTube Music are offered. After adding more markets to the list back in March, the services are now available in 14 new locations.

Both YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium are now available in the below countries:

American Samoa

Aruba

Belarus

Bermuda

Cayman Islands

Egypt

French Guyana

French Polynesia

Guadeloupe

Guam

Northern Mariana Islands

Papua New Guinea

Puerto Rico

U.S. Virgin Islands

Google made slight updates to the services, making student memberships available in Egypt. Sadly, the company also took out Belarus from the list of markets where family plans are available.

If you live in one of these locations, you can subscribe to the services on the YouTube Music Premium and YouTube Premium pages. Also, if you'd like to read more about using YouTube Premium, make sure yo check out my experience switching from Spotify to YouTube Premium.