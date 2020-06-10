With coronavirus keeping many of us homebound, there's a dramatic increase in the demand for laptops, especially affordable ones for students and those of us working from home. This has caused massive stock shortages for popular models of various Chromebooks, but we think there are still a few solid picks available that you can get in the $200-300 range that offer a good mix of features, future update support, and general not-absolute-terribleness.

All of the models we've selected come enough horsepower to handle at least a few Chrome tabs and applications running at once, and most of them have large 14/15-inch screens. We have a dedicated guide for the best Chromebooks overall, but this list is solely focused on budget options with large screens that are actually in stock right now.

Samsung Chromebook 4+: $300

This is the latest model in Samsung's ultra-popular budget Chromebook series. It offers a dual-core Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a large 15.6-inch screen. That low-power processor won't blaze through Chrome tabs and video conferences as fast as the Core i3/i5 chips in more expensive laptops, but it's enough for most productivity work.

Unlike most Chromebooks in this price range, the screen has a full-HD resolution of 1920x1080, so text and images will look sharp. The Chromebook 4+ will also receive updates until June 2026. Pricing varies by retailer, but as of the time of writing, most stores are selling it for around $300.

Lenovo 14e Chromebook: $270

One of Lenovo's 14-inch Chromebooks is also still in stock at a few stores for around $270. It has a less powerful AMD A4-9120C processor, but still offers 4GB of RAM and a 1080p screen.

The laptop is also available in configurations with more RAM, a touch screen, and additional storage, but all of them still have the same low-power AMD processor. You'll get the best bang-for-your-buck with the 32GB/4GB model, and it will get Chrome OS updates until June 2026.

Acer Chromebook CB315-3H: $280

If you can't purchase the Samsung or Lenovo Chromebooks for whatever reason, the next-best choice is probably this variation of Acer's Chromebook 315. While it does have a decent Intel Celeron N4000 processor, the display resolution is only 1366x768.

The rest of the hardware specifications include 32GB of internal storage, 4GB of RAM, 15.6-inch screen size, and a weight of 4.19 lbs. The laptop will receive Chrome OS updates until June 2026.

Acer Chromebook 311: $230

This is the only Chromebook on this list with a small 11.6-inch screen, so while it's not ideal for heavy productivity work, it's still a decent option for children requiring a computer for schoolwork and other non-intensive tasks.

The full specifications include an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, an 11.6-inch 1366x768 IPS screen, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. Acer claims up to 10 hours on a single charge, but those estimates are usually best-case scenario (low screen brightness, only a few tabs, etc.). It will receive Chrome OS updates until June 2026.