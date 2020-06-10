The streaming service Quibi launched in April after months of buildup and advertising, and while it wasn't exactly dead on arrival, it hasn't caught on with most viewers. The service is currently revamping its slate of shows, while also attempting to address some of its core complaints — like the complete inability to watch content on large screens, which is finally being addressed through Chromecast support.

Initially, Quibi was only watchable from the iOS and Android apps — no desktop web player, no TV apps, and so on. The service finally started moving to change that last month, when Tom Conrad, an engineer at Quibi, announced that the iOS app was adding support for Apple AirPlay. Chromecast support — including for the Android app — was set to follow in June.

Sure enough, earlier this week we learned of Chromecast support arriving on iOS, and now it's starting to hit Android as well:

Quibi generally supports Android 7.0.1 or later and all versions of Quibi on both iOS and Android will support Chromecast. The Android app is in the Play Store now and is rolling out to all users this week. It should be to everyone by Friday. — Tom Conrad (@tconrad) June 10, 2020

As Conrad explains, it may still be a few days before you get your hand on the update, but with any luck you'll be able to watch Quibi on the big screen by this weekend. The change won't fix some of Quibi's bizarre content, but it's a sure step in the right direction.