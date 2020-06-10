Google's pre-paid carrier is always running at least a few promotions, and every once in a while, Fi customers can get a new phone at a killer price. Motorola just released the Moto G Power and G Stylus last month, and now you can get both phones for $100 off on Google Fi.

Google Fi is now selling the Moto G Power for $149 and the G Stylus for $199, both $100 below their respective original prices. The discounted price applies at checkout, but if you buy the phone as a new Fi customer, you have to stay subscribed for at least 30 days after the phone's activation, or Google will charge the $50 difference to your payment method.

The terms and conditions pages say this promotion will last until June 21st, so you have some time to decide if the Moto G Power or Stylus is right for you. Be sure to check out our full review of the phones while you make up your mind.