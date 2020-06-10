Even though Huawei has been blocked from working with Google, the company is continuing to push forward with its Android smartphones. The P40 series was announced earlier this year, but at the time, only the P40 and P40+ models were available to purchase outside of China. Now the camera powerhouse that is the P40 Pro+ is coming to the rest of the world, but there's still no sign of the Play Store.

The main selling point of the P40 Pro+ (ugh, that name) is the rear camera array, which includes a 50MP main lens, a 40MP ultra-wide camera, an 8MP periscope lens, and an 8MP telephoto. There's also all the usual high-end Android smartphone features, like a large 4,200mAh battery, 40W fast charging (over wired and wireless), Android 10, and IP68 water protection. No headphone jack, though.

Before you get too excited, this phone doesn't ship with Google Play Services, so there are no Google applications. Most third-party Android applications won't work either, thanks to their reliance on the Play Services Framework. Our own Scott Scrivens went hands-on with the P40 Pro in April, and it was a fairly frustrating experience. Huawei has been slowly improving its own app store, but it's a tall hill to climb.

Huawei's P40 Pro+ is now available for pre-order in Europe for 1399 Euro (~$1,588), and 1299 GBP in the United Kingdom (~$1,654). That's a lot of money to pay for a phone that won't be able to run Google Maps, but at least you'll be able to take some fantastic photos.