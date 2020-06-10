Even though Huawei has been blocked from working with Google, the company is continuing to push forward with its Android smartphones. The P40 series was announced earlier this year, but at the time, only the P40 and P40+ models were available to purchase outside of China. Now the camera powerhouse that is the P40 Pro+ is coming to the rest of the world, but there's still no sign of the Play Store.

The main selling point of the P40 Pro+ (ugh, that name) is the rear camera array, which includes a 50MP main lens, a 40MP ultra-wide camera, an 8MP periscope lens, and an 8MP telephoto. There's also all the usual high-end Android smartphone features, like a large 4,200mAh battery, 40W fast charging (over wired and wireless), Android 10, and IP68 water protection. No headphone jack, though.

P40 Series Specs

 P40P40 Pro & Pro+
SoCKirin 990 5GKirin 990 5G
RAM8GB8/12GB
Storage128GB128/256/512GB
Display6.1-inch OLED (2340x1080)6.58-inch OLED (2640x1200)
Rear cameras50MP + 16MP ultra-wide + 8MP telephoto (3x optical)P40 Pro: 50MP + 40MP ultra-wide + 12MP telephoto (3x optical) + ToF
P40 Pro+: 50MP + 40MP ultra wide + 8MP periscope (10x optical) + 8MP telephoto (3x optical) + ToF
Front cameras32MP + depth sensor32MP + IR depth sensor
Battery3,800mAh4,200mAh, 40W fast-charging + 40W wireless charging
SoftwareEMUI 10.1 (Android 10)EMUI 10.1 (Android 10)
Headphone jackNoNo
OtherIP53IP68, IR Face Unlock, WiFi 6 Plus
ColorsIce White, Black, DeepSea Blue, Silver Frost, Blush GoldP40 Pro: Ice White, Black, DeepSea Blue, Silver Frost, Blush Gold
P40 Pro+: Black and White (ceramic)

    Before you get too excited, this phone doesn't ship with Google Play Services, so there are no Google applications. Most third-party Android applications won't work either, thanks to their reliance on the Play Services Framework. Our own Scott Scrivens went hands-on with the P40 Pro in April, and it was a fairly frustrating experience. Huawei has been slowly improving its own app store, but it's a tall hill to climb.

    Huawei's P40 Pro+ is now available for pre-order in Europe for 1399 Euro (~$1,588), and 1299 GBP in the United Kingdom (~$1,654). That's a lot of money to pay for a phone that won't be able to run Google Maps, but at least you'll be able to take some fantastic photos.