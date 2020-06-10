Despite being a stone's throw away from Australia, New Zealand seems to have been massively neglected by Google. The company's official Store in NZ barely carries a few Nest cams and Chromecasts, whereas it's nearly fully-decked for Aussies. Things are looking up for Kiwis, though, as Google is gearing up to launch the Nest Mini in their country on June 25.

The Nest Mini will be the first Google Assistant speaker to officially come to New Zealand, as none of the previous Home speakers or displays made it there. It'll be available in two colors, chalk (white) and charcoal (dark grey), at several retailers — Spark, Noel Leeming, JB HI-FI, Harvey Norman, and The Warehouse — and will cost NZD $89 (approx. USD $58).

Previous trends taught us that Google never introduces a Home/Nest speaker in a new market without supporting its primary language first, so even though Assistant doesn't currently offer New Zealand English as a language option, it'll likely be added before or around the time the Nest speaker launches in the country.

If you'd like to know more about Google's littlest speaker, you can read our full review in preparation for the launch.

With this addition, the Nest Mini will have spread its wings to 22 countries, two more than the first-gen Home Mini ever did in its lifetime. Hopefully, it'll make its way to many more markets soon.