The "Google for Nonprofits" program helps non-profit organizations digitize their communications, operations, and fundraisers at minimal (or no) cost. The demand for such tools has only grown among NGOs in recent years—Google says it is receiving hundreds of account requests each day. After adding six countries in April, Google is now expanding its Nonprofits program to 10 new markets, bringing the total to 67.

Google for Nonprofits is an umbrella term that covers not only the G Suite offerings but also other benefits from Google Ads, YouTube, and Maps. Since many of these products are free or heavily discounted, non-profits must undergo a verification process before becoming eligible for a Google for Nonprofits account.

The new countries joining the list are Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, Pakistan, Ukraine, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Malta, Cyprus, Iceland, and Ecuador. As Google notes, the eligible organizations in these countries currently on the paid G Suite Basic plan can now switch to a free plan made for non-profits without letting go of any of the existing features. Google also offers non-profits a more feature-packed paid tier at a fraction of the original cost. These plans are priced at $4 and $8 per user per month in the US, but the new markets should have similar subscriptions in local currencies.