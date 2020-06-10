If you've been following Stadia closely, you're probably aware that the game streaming service lacks many of the typical features you'd find on competing stores, such as a search function, or worthwhile categorization. Another missing element was the lack of any way to pre-order upcoming games, but thanks to the recent listings for the next Destiny 2 expansion Beyond Light, people can finally pay in advance for a product that doesn't exist yet.

Above you can watch the newly-released trailer for Destiny 2: Beyond Light, the next expansion for the popular looter shooter that's set for release on September 22, 2020.

Since we have a few more months to go before the Beyond Light expansion is actually released on Stadia, this means the three separate listings for the expansion are esentially pre-order listings. The thing is, Bungie has ensured a confusing upgrade path thanks to the way the game is monetized, and so the primary Destiny 2: Beyond Light expansion ($39.99) comes with the core game. To make this situation all the more confusing, the core game is playable today, though the Beyond Light expansion is not. So if you thought this setup was bad, there's also a second listing that sells the base game, the Beyond Light expansion, plus the promise of access to whatever content is released during the next season ($49.99). But that's not all. There's also a third listing called the Deluxe Edition ($69.99) that will net you a few more exclusive rewards, like an exotic emote. All three of these listings offer the base game, so you're paying for existing content, and pre-ordering for access to upcoming content, all in one fell swoop.

Taking all of the above information into account, it would seem Google has purposefully avoided the word pre-order on the Stadia store despite the fact you can all but in name pre-order in three separate ways for the upcoming Destiny 2: Beyond Light expansion. Whether or not you'll consider these listings as the official arrival of a pre-order feature on the Stadia store is entirely up to you. Still, at the very least, it would appear the core functionality for pre-ordering on the Stadia store is definitely in place.

So if you'd like to pre-order the Destiny 2: Beyond Light expansion, you can do so through the buy links below, just keep in mind that the pages won't load unless you have a Stadia account.