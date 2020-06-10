Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. The middle of the week tends to be slow when it comes to sales, and today proves that with a total of 34 app and game sales. Luckily I still have a few noteworthy games to share, so if you're looking for a fantastic adventure game with set in a grim dystopian future, Beholder is an easy choice. Next up is Distraint: Deluxe Edition, an eery psychological horror adventure game. And last but not least is able Top Racing: World Tour, a quality kart racer that comes from a few of the developers behind the Wipeout series.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

One UI Icon Pack, S10 Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days

Sale

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization