Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. The middle of the week tends to be slow when it comes to sales, and today proves that with a total of 34 app and game sales. Luckily I still have a few noteworthy games to share, so if you're looking for a fantastic adventure game with set in a grim dystopian future, Beholder is an easy choice. Next up is Distraint: Deluxe Edition, an eery psychological horror adventure game. And last but not least is able Top Racing: World Tour, a quality kart racer that comes from a few of the developers behind the Wipeout series.

Free

Apps

  1. Folder Server - WiFi file access $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Knobby volume control - Unique volume widget app $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Dot VPN Pro — Better than Free VPN (No Ads) $12.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro $7.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Strive Intervals $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Hero Evolution2 : SP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Dungeon Corporation VIP: An auto-farming RPG game! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Learn English - Sayings Master Pro $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. FASTAR VIP - Shooting Star Rhythm Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. NEW Math puzzles 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. League of Stickman - Best action game(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. One UI Icon Pack, S10 Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Incredible Note Pro(Add-On) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Complete Guide For Learn Python Offline 2020 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Pedometer - step counter - calorie counter PRO $7.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Spirit level / bubble level PRO - no ads $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. I Ching: App of Changes $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Table Top Racing: World Tour $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. QuizBash - Party Games in Your Pocket! $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Civilization Path $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Learn English Sentence Master Pro $10.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Rabbit Jump $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Story of a Gladiator $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Classic Sudoku PRO(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Dark Quest $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Dodge Blast $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Dungeon Escape $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Electric Energy Tycoon $5.00 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Green Project $5.49 -> $3.84; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Lumberjack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. The Insider – interactive movie $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Beholder $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Wave 3D $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days