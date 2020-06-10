Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. The middle of the week tends to be slow when it comes to sales, and today proves that with a total of 34 app and game sales. Luckily I still have a few noteworthy games to share, so if you're looking for a fantastic adventure game with set in a grim dystopian future, Beholder is an easy choice. Next up is Distraint: Deluxe Edition, an eery psychological horror adventure game. And last but not least is able Top Racing: World Tour, a quality kart racer that comes from a few of the developers behind the Wipeout series.
Free
Apps
- Folder Server - WiFi file access $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Knobby volume control - Unique volume widget app $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dot VPN Pro — Better than Free VPN (No Ads) $12.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro $7.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Strive Intervals $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Hero Evolution2 : SP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Dungeon Corporation VIP: An auto-farming RPG game! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn English - Sayings Master Pro $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- FASTAR VIP - Shooting Star Rhythm Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- NEW Math puzzles 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- League of Stickman - Best action game(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- One UI Icon Pack, S10 Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
Sale
Apps
- Incredible Note Pro(Add-On) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Complete Guide For Learn Python Offline 2020 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pedometer - step counter - calorie counter PRO $7.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spirit level / bubble level PRO - no ads $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- I Ching: App of Changes $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Table Top Racing: World Tour $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- QuizBash - Party Games in Your Pocket! $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Civilization Path $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn English Sentence Master Pro $10.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rabbit Jump $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Story of a Gladiator $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Classic Sudoku PRO(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dark Quest $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dodge Blast $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dungeon Escape $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Electric Energy Tycoon $5.00 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Green Project $5.49 -> $3.84; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lumberjack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Insider – interactive movie $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Beholder $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Wave 3D $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
