When the Pixel 4 was launched last year, many people praised its fast face unlock system. It didn't do much good, though, unless it worked with the apps you used, and that wasn't likely at launch. Google introduced a new version of the Biometric API for Android 10 that worked with authentication methods such as fingerprints and faces, but it meant that developers had to add this updated API into their apps first. It took a while, but many bigger banking institutions are starting to support it, and now you can add Wells Fargo to that list.
The capability doesn't seem to be live on the Play Store just yet, but version 11.6.0.9 of the Wells Fargo app is rolling out on Amazon's app store, and it brings with it the option to use Face Unlock on Pixel 4 devices. If you're weirdly eager to login to your banking app with your face, you can always download the Amazon App Store and then delete it once you get the updated Wells Fargo app. Otherwise, it's probably best to hold out for the Play Store rollout, which should be coming soon. Once the app is updated, users will have to switch the 'Enable Biometric Unlock' prompt on the sign-in screen to turn on face unlock.
While it's taking many of the larger corporations a while to update their apps to use Android 10's BiometricPrompt API, progress is being made. American Express, U.S. Bank, and Wealthfront all added support for Face Unlock to their Android apps since the start of this year, and most major banking companies have either already added the feature, or have announced plans to do so. There are still big names missing though, like Paypal and Chase, which only support typing in your actual passwords like an animal.
- Source:
- Wells Fargo
- Via:
Comments