If your office trades around documents and presentations for peer review, your colleagues are bound to annotate a whole bunch of comments. For G Suite team members on Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides, making and addressing those comments may become just a bit easier with a new interface on Android.

The thread viewer gets compacted to fit more comments into the view. The thread navigator moves up from the bottom of the screen to the header of the comments box. Google says that gestures can be used to scroll through and respond to multiple comments at once, though it doesn't demonstrate how they can be done.

The one new feature in the comment entry view is a dedicated @ button for mentions and to assign teammates action items.

G Suite end users will see these changes by default as they roll out over the next couple of weeks. Most of the new look may translate over to public Google Docs users later on.