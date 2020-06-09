According to recent reports, some long SMS/text messages sent by Google Fi subscribers are arriving at their destination as a long string of seemingly random Chinese characters — with the occasional emoji thrown in sometimes, for good measure. Tests confirm that the problem appears to be caused by an encoding issue, and may be exclusive to Fi messages sent to Verizon subscribers. Although Google hasn't publicly acknowledged the problem that we can find, support representatives claim a fix is in the works.

A screenshot of a sample message from one of our readers.

Reports for the issue started yesterday (6/8). For those affected, some SMS messages sent from Google Fi subscribers arrive as strings of Chinese character gibberish, as depicted above. However, the problem appears to be inconsistent, and some messages may arrive unmolested. The issue may occur more frequently for messages that exceed the character limit for a single SMS message (around 160 characters), but even shorter messages are affected. Reports seem to indicate the issue is specific to those on Verizon receiving messages from Fi subscribers. The length of the Chinese gibberish varies significantly, and it seems like RCS/chat messages may not be affected. In all cases, a translation of the Chinese messages prove to be unintelligible:

Google Translate attempting to decipher the Fi SMS gibberish.

We've been able to confirm that the issue seems to stem from an incorrect encoding/decoding of the original message. Messages are being sent in UTF-8 encoding, but they're being decoded in UTF-16BE. Re-encoding and decoding the messages in the correct UTF-8 format shows their original content.

A screenshot of a customer service rep claiming Google is aware of the issue.

Google has yet to publicly acknowledge the issue that we can find, but support representatives appear to be aware of the problem and claim it will be fixed soon. We reached out to Google for more information regarding this problem and a schedule for the expected fix, but the company did not immediately respond to our inquiry. In the meantime, affected Fi subscribers may need to use other methods of contacting folks, if they need to. And don't worry, your Fi/Google account hasn't been hacked, it's just an encoding issue that should be fixed soon.