Motorola is gradually getting back on track after a phase of subpar software support. Don’t get me wrong, the releases still aren’t timely, but at least they’re coming. The 2019 G series started its Android 10 journey with the G7 Plus, and the standard G7 joined in last month. And now, the latest Android version is reaching a few G7 Power users in Brazil, even before Motorola could make an official announcement.
Aside from bringing all the Android 10 goodies, the stable build version QPO30.52-29 bumps the handset to the April security patch. The first user report came from a Redditor who got this update on their Moto G7 Power more than 20 days back. However, Motorola’s Brazilian twitter account started notifying its users about this phased rollout only last week. Still, you won’t find a mention of this release, or for that matter, download links, on Moto’s official update panel.
As it’s been the case with recent updates from Motorola, this build, too, will be available first in Brazil before coming to those in other regions. There is no word on how long the update will take to cover all eligible G7 Power users, both in Brazil and elsewhere. In a separate tweet, Motorola confirmed that a similar Android 10 update for the entry-level G7 Play is also under development internally, though it didn’t share any release timeline.
