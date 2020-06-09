New York audio brand Master & Dynamic already makes some of the most stylish headphones and earbuds around, but their ongoing collaboration with camera maker Leica has been responsible for some of the most attractive pieces. The two have once again teamed up to re-style the MW07 Plus true wireless earbuds and MW65 over-ear headphones, and the results are rather stunning.

Both products are already impressive in their own right, with active noise cancellation and audiophile-level sound quality. The latest pair in the 'Master & Dynamic for 0.95' range sport classy matte black finished materials — anodized aluminum and lambskin on the MW65 and handcrafted acetate on the MW07 with a stainless steel case. Leica-specific detailing includes custom etching and the iconic red dot.

From a technology standpoint, these models are the same as before. The MW07 earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX, 10mm Beryllium drivers, and 10-hour battery life with an additional three full charges in the case. The MW65 over-ears can last for up to 24 hours on a single charge and offer Google Assistant built-in functionality. As always with Master & Dynamic, these products don't come cheap. The earbuds cost $299/£279 while the headphones come in at a whopping $499/£449. They're not for everyone, but if you do have the cash to spare and like what you see, they are on sale from today.