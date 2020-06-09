LineageOS is the most popular custom ROM around, and version 17.1 is based on the newest Android 10 release. The Lineage project has been slowly updating older devices to 17.1, and in the time since our previous coverage, even more devices have arrived in the official roster.

First, a handful of Motorola phones are now receiving official LineageOS 17.1 builds, though some of them used to be supported in the Nougat and Oreo days. The new additions are the Moto G4 Play (harpia), Moto X Play (lux), Moto G3 Turbo (merlin), Moto G 2015 (osprey), and Moto E 2015 LTE (surnia).

More Samsung devices have also been updated to 17.1, including the Galaxy A3 (2016) (a3xelte), Galaxy A5 (2016) (a5xelte), and Galaxy S5 Neo (s5neolte). The Galaxy Grand 2 (ms013g) from 2013 is also now supported, but only with LineageOS 16.0 Pie builds.

Other additions to the 17.1 branch are the OnePlus 2 (oneplus2), Redmi Note 5 Pro (whyred), and Xiaomi Redmi 7 (onclite). Finally, LineageOS 17.1 builds have resumed for the Lenovo P2 (kuntao), after support was previously dropped in April.