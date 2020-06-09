HTC isn't quite dead yet, but the company has seemingly given up on releasing flagship phones. HTC's last high-end device was 2018's Exodus 1, which itself was a slightly-tweaked HTC U12+, but there have been a handful of Desire and Wildfire-branded budget phones released since then. Now it seems yet another mid-range phone is on the way, and it looks like the company is set to announce it June 16.

HTC Taiwan's Instagram account and the company's Chinese community website have teased an event for June 16. While neither mention what exactly we might see, it'll likely be the HTC Desire 20 Pro as multiple rumors and leaks make a release feel imminent. When you enhance the contrast and brightness of the community website's image or the Instagram post, you'll also get a first glance at the phone that apparently comes with four cameras or other sensors on the back:

Noted ROM developer and HTC leaker, @LlabTooFeR, revealed earlier that HTC is working on a Desire 20 Pro. The company released the Desire 12/12+ in mid-2018, then skipped a few numbers and came out with the Desire 19 Plus last year. The new model will reportedly look like a OnePlus 8 from the front, and a Mi 10 from the back. It's codenamed 'Bayamo.'

I thought HTC is dead... But HTC Desire 20 Pro is in the pipeline... Design is kind of a mix One Plus 8 on the front and Mi10 on the back... Yea, 3.5mm audio jack is there, lol😅 — LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) April 25, 2020

LlabTooFeR also linked to a benchmark reportedly performed on the phone. It's important to take leaked benchmarks with a grain of salt, but it supposedly shows the Desire 20 Pro with an unspecified 1.8GHz Qualcomm processor, 6GB RAM, and Android 10. Performance seems to be roughly on par with the Pixel 3a XL.

A more recent leak via the Google Play Console's Device Catalog reveals similar specs in greater detail:

Image via XDA Developers.

These details confirm and expand on details leaked via the benchmark, including a Snapdragon 665 SoC and 6GB of RAM, plus a 1080p display and Android 10.

While I still have a soft spot for HTC's hardware design, it seems unlikely that this new budget phone will be anything special, given the company's recent history with smartphones.

Thanks:

Abhishek Yadav & Suhel Dhuldhule

Ryne Hager contributed to this article.