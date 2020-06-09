Google has been pushing people to use its Duo video calling service for years through integrations with its own dialer and messaging apps and even those respective apps from device OEMs. It has now gone as far as to push a Duo button right in its Google Phone app, right above the dialer button.

L: Before / R: After (Image: Nujad)

Tapping on the button takes you to the Duo app immediately. If your reflexes are to make voice calls, it seems that Google is really pulling that extra stop to make sure you know your options.

We've been able to get the button across Pixel and non-Pixel devices with beta version 50.0.314411800. If you're any little bit curious, you can check it out on the Play Store or APK Mirror.