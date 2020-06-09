The original Samsung Galaxy Watch from 2018 is still one of the best smartwatches you can get for Android, thanks to its design that mirrors a traditional watch and the rotating bezel for scrolling through apps and menus. A new model is on the way, but you can now get the existing version for just $199.99 — the lowest recorded price yet, at least on Amazon.

The model on sale is the smaller 42mm version, ideal for people with smaller wrists, or anyone who doesn't want a massive watch. It uses Samsung's own Tizen operating system, and features 5ATM water resistance, NFC for Samsung Pay, wireless charging, and a built-in GPS and heart rate sensor. If you're curious how it compares to Wear OS watches, check our our guide here.

Overall, the Galaxy Watch is a great package for just $200, and if Samsung's track record with the previous Gear S3 model is any indication, you won't have to worry about updates going away after the new model is released. You can get the watch from Amazon at the link below.