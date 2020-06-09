Xfinity subscribers have a reason to get excited. Nope, Comcast's still running things — sorry. But Chromecast support for Xfinity streaming content is now rolling out. It's already live on the web, and now it has started rolling out via a beta program update for the Android app as well. Chromecast streaming even works for live TV.

Even works on live TV. Hooray! pic.twitter.com/NuYncOkHkX — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) June 8, 2020

AP's Artem Russakovskii is an Xfinity subscriber, and he's been testing the feature since yesterday. Though it works as expected, the feature is still rolling out, and may not be present on all app versions or platforms. It's live and working for us at the Xfinity Stream site, though some of our readers are having difficulty, so the option may not be there for everyone.

More recently, the v6 update to the Xfinity Stream app is now rolling out with the feature as part of an opt-in beta program, and we expect that to trickle down to the stable release in the coming days. A representative speaking on behalf of Comcast told us we should see full deployment by early next week.

A support article documenting how to stream content to your Chromecast was also added, noting compatibility with all Chromecast models and the ability to cast from any Apple or Android-powered phone. It should even work with the Google Home Hub, and potentially other Assistant-powered smart displays (not even Netflix can do that), as well as built-in Chromecasts on Android TV devices.

Ongoing casting notification for Xfinity Stream content.

It may also support casting when outside the home, though we'll have to test that to be sure, and other limitations such as the maximum number of concurrent playback devices (which vary based on the type of service you have) still apply.

Xfinity subscribers itching to stream content to their Chromecast should be able to start now, if they're willing to use the website or a beta app to do it. If you'd rather not opt-in with the program via the Play Store, you can also download this latest v6 beta version of the app over at APK Mirror.