The Galaxy A51 is a splendid $400 phone in a time where the cream of the crop tends to float farther and farther out of affordable reach. But Samsung's latest spotlight mid-ranger can be even better with a good ol' price cut. Amazon's got that cut right now with its deal of the day, taking a good $100 and change off its MSRP.

The A51, to us, could stand to challenge the Pixel 4a whenever it comes out. The visuals its cameras capture aren't spectacular, but they're passable on their own and even better with a touch-up or two. The AMOLED display continues to be a bargain for the price and, oh yes, there's a headphone jack as well. Pair that with solid battery life and we've got a good all-rounder.

It's still fairly new which means it still costs every penny of its $400 price tag. But until midnight PDT tonight, you can grab one from Amazon for just $289 — that's more than 27% off. That's a steal.