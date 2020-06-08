Samsung announced its latest flagship lineup earlier this year, with the devices packing the newest tech from the Korean manufacturer. Sadly, the S20+ cost a whopping $1,200 when it came out, which could have been a roadblock for many. Thankfully, the handset is now selling for $950 on Amazon, making the device a lot more affordable.

The handset features a 120Hz 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with HDR 10, 12GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, an impressive multi-pieced camera system, and 5G connectivity.

The device is the American variant, which is factory unlocked and works on both GSM and CDMA networks. The three colors, namely Cosmic Black, Cloud Blue, and Cosmic Gray, are down to $950 on Amazon. As this is a limited-time offer, I highly recommend making your purchase quickly using the link below, as the deal and stocks may not last.