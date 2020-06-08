There are more true wireless earbuds now than there are stars in the sky, but one of the more popular budget options is the EarFun Free. It has a surprising amount of features for a budget product, and now you can grab a pair for $35. That's $15 off the usual Amazon price of $50.

The EarFun Free is a pair of truly-wireless earbuds, with Bluetooth 5.0 support, IPX7 water and dust resistance (not waterproof, but sweat won't damage it), three sizes of ear tips, and an estimated battery life of six hours. We're still in the process of reviewing them, but our initial impressions are positive. They also charge via USB Type-C or a Qi wireless pad.

You can get the earbuds from Amazon at the link below, but you'll need to enter the promotional code TECH4DAD at checkout to get the full discount.