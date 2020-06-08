Last month, Sonos announced the all-new Arc soundbar alongside updated versions of the Sonos Five (formerly Play:5) and Sub. At the same time, we learned that a new app would soon be arriving, and that day has now come. The new Sonos app for Android and iOS is out today, while the legacy app remains available for use with some older products that aren't compatible with the new platform.
Most of the changes to the app's design are nothing more than superficial, with gray backgrounds, bigger headings, and small UI tweaks like the removal of labels from the bottom navigation bar icons. Functionality remains largely the same — the only real new feature allows the saving of room groups. There's also the promise of better security and increased audio bandwidth.
Out with the old (above), and in with the new (below).
If you don't want to switch to the new app, Sonos isn't going to force you (just yet), and you may not want to if you have an older product that's not compatible with the S2 upgrade. As you can see from the image below, there are six Sonos products that won't work with the new app, including the first-gen Play:5.
If you only have newer Sonos speakers, it's advisable to get in on the new app since it'll get additional features going forward that won't be made available to the legacy app. You can find out more about product compatibility and the differences between the two apps on the Sonos support site.
