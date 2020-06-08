There are plenty of Reddit clients in the Play Store, but Sync for Reddit is one of the most popular. The free version has more than a million downloads, and the paid version has over 100,000. The app has looked the same for several years, and it was starting to fall behind the times. Now, a complete material redesign has started rolling out in beta. You probably want to get on this.

As with most new Material themes, the new Sync for Reddit has a minimalist aesthetic with lots of white space (with system dark theme support). However, you can still use more information-dense layouts, and many of the UI elements are customizable in the settings. Sync also adopts the more modern bottom navigation bar instead of a navigation drawer (which didn't work well with Android 10 gestures), but the app defaults to an immersive UI when scrolling.

This UI was previously only in the alpha version, but it's much more accessible as a beta. The new UI is available in the beta channels for both the free and paid apps—just opt-in and your app will update with the new UI. There are a few pics of the old UI below for comparison.

The old app.