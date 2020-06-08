If you're looking to get a pair of noise-canceling wireless earbuds, Sony's WF-1000XM3 are probably your best bet, especially considering they're now as low as $178 on Amazon, which is $52 lower than the MSRP.

The buds are famous for having one of the best noise cancelation performance in the category, combined with excellent audio quality. They can achieve about five hours of playback, which can be extended to 24 hours with the charging case. It is filled up using a Type-C port, so you can connect it using the same cable you use for your phone or laptop.

In his review, Ryan appreciated their sound quality, design, noise cancelation, and battery life. However, he found their price was relatively high. Thankfully, this deal helps alleviate the drawback, especially since both black and white versions are on sale.