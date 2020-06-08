OnePlus ventured into the TV space late last year with a pair of sets offering some fancy features like a retractable soundbar and an Apple TV-esque remote control. But their sales didn’t quite pick up in India, mainly due to their high-end pricing, a space where brands like Samsung and LG have maintained a good hold. A recent tweet from the OnePlus CEO indicates that the company has taken note of that, and we could get to see some cheaper OnePlus TVs pretty soon.

Pete Lau’s tweet doesn’t give away a lot about the upcoming TV, but does reveal that it’ll be announced about a month from now on July 2. In addition to suggesting new offerings will bring "Smarter TV," the tweet suggests that the pricing will this time be more reasonable to draw more potential buyers.

It's official. We're making our premium smart TV experience more accessible to our Indian community. #SmarterTV pic.twitter.com/gc7WUcVIxJ — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) June 8, 2020

According to ET Telecom, OnePlus will announce not one but two TVs in July. One of them would be an entry-level offering costing around ₹15,000 (~$200), while the other mid-range set could potentially be priced anywhere between ₹20,000 and ₹40,000 (~$265 and $530). These two price segments command almost 78 percent of India’s smart TV market, as per market research by Counterpoint.

OnePlus priced its first TV, the Q1, at ₹70,000 (~$930), while you had to shell another ₹30,000 (~$400) if you wanted that retractable soundbar. In this price segment, buyers are more likely to gravitate towards more established brands instead of gambling on a newcomer. Considering that, it isn’t at all surprising that OnePlus wants to enter the more happening, not to mention crowded, entry- and mid-level segments of India’s burgeoning TV market.