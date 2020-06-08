With Father's Day coming up in just a couple weeks, it's time to start shopping for gifts. Moment just kicked off its Father's Day sale with some good options that he probably wouldn't consider for himself. There are discounts on cases and lenses, of course, but you'll also find wireless chargers, camera gear, drones, and other accessories for 20%-50% off. And if you're hitting video chat hard these days for work, or just to call dad, you can even save on the Moment Webcam Set.

Several stylish and functional gift choices are available, including Nomad's leather Pixel 4 case (also available for iPhone) and walnut wireless charging pad. Nomad's cases are compatible with the Moment lens mount, and naturally, all of Moment's own cases are also discounted.

There are plenty of gifts for photogs using either smartphones or dedicated cameras. For ultra-portable shooters, you can save $20 on all of Moment's smartphone lenses and $10 on ND and CPL filters. For the DSLR/mirrorless crowd, there are discounts on Moment's new variable ND filters (available in several new sizes). And for the serious videographers out there, Moment even has sales on several smartphone and camera gimbals from Zhiyun, DJI, and Freefly.

If you're looking for something fun, and more expensive, there are discounts on DJI Mavic 2 drones, the anamorphic lens, ND filters, and other accessories. The brand new variable ND filters for the recently released Mavic Air 2 are also on sale.

And again, if you're not near your family for Father's Day, or maybe you're fully invested into the #WFH (work from home) life, it might be worth upgrading your Zoom setup to include a wide angle camera lens. Moment's webcam set includes a lens and mount compatible with laptops and some webcams.

The sale is set to run until June 22nd — one day after Father's Day, for the serious procrastinator. Check out the sale page for the featured discounts, but it's worth looking through the whole inventory because there are a lot of other discounts that aren't listed there.