IFTTT is the cloud-based service that links together hundreds of smart home and web platforms, enabling you to automate tasks across ecosystems. The service regularly adds new connections and removes non-working ones, and this time around, IFTTT has done some (late) spring cleaning and added a few more connections.

There are 25 additions in total, mostly consisting of smart home platforms. Some of the standout additions include the City of Beverly Hills, the Bay Area Rapid Transport (which can tell you when trains are running late), and the PC automation program TRIGGERcmd.

There are also 14 removals, though most of these appear to be the result of the services shutting down. Automatic, makers of a car tracking accessory we reviewed, turned its servers off last month. Imou's cloud services also recently shut down, according to the company's website.

Linn

Everynett

Automatic/Automatic Pro

Aros

Imou/Easy4IP

Eggminder

Nimbus

Orion

Pivot Power Genius

Porkfolio

Relay

Smart Life

Spotter

Wink Shortcuts

The most noteworthy removal is Wink, which comes after the company attempted to switch to a $4.99/month paid subscription last month. Wink later delayed the required subscription indefinitely, but that apparently hasn't stopped the IFTTT connection from being deleted.