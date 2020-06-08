Coronavirus has had a strong impact on the Play Store charts and boosted several apps. Google's app dedicated to movies and series is the newest addition to the list, as it just passed 5 million downloads.

The app has become increasingly popular and peaked in popularity mid-May, according to AppBrain data. It seems people initially turned to streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, before downloading Google's solution to watch more content. Unfortunately, there's no data available showing the number of content rented or bought on the platform, which would have been an interesting way to analyze how more more content has been purchased on the platform.