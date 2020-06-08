Sony produces many pairs of headphones and earbuds, most of them with unpronounceable names. The Sony WF-SP800N offers great noise cancelling and good sound quality, and now you can get it for just $168 — a $32 discount over the usual price.

The WF-SP800N is a pair of fitness-oriented ANC earbuds, complete with a nine-hour battery life with ANC off, or 13 hours without ANC — eat your heart out, Pixel Buds. You also get USB Type-C charging, Google Assistant integration, and EQ adjustment with Sony's smartphone application. However, the design isn't as comfortable as some competing products (though ear shapes vary, you might like them), and the design is very utilitarian.

You can read our full impressions in a complete review here. The earbuds are available to purchase from multiple retailers in various colors at the links below.