Xfinity subscribers have a reason to get excited. Nope, Comcast's still running things — sorry. But Chromecast support for Xfinity streaming content is now rolling out. It's already live on the web, though the Android app doesn't seem to have to just yet, and it even works for live TV.

Even works on live TV. Hooray! pic.twitter.com/NuYncOkHkX — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) June 8, 2020

AP's Artem Russakovskii is an Xfinity subscriber, and he's been testing the feature today. Though it works as expected, the feature doesn't seem to be available on all platforms. Notably, while it's live and working on the Xfinity Stream site, the Xfinity Stream app hasn't been updated to support it yet — though we expect that to be fixed in the coming days.

A support article documenting how to stream content to your Chromecast was also added, noting compatibility with all Chromecast models and the ability to cast from any Apple or Android-powered phone. It should even work with the Google Home Hub, and potentially other Assistant-powered smart displays (not even Netflix can do that), as well as built-in Chromecasts on Android TV devices. Support for the Xfinity Stream app is also explicitly mentioned, further reiterating that we should expect an update to that app soon.

Ongoing casting notification for Xfinity Stream content.

It may also support casting when outside the home, though we'll have to test that to be sure, and other limitations such as the maximum number of concurrent playback devices (which vary based on the type of service you have) still apply.

Xfinity subscribers itching to stream content to their Chromecast should be able to start now, if they're willing to use the website to do it. If you're waiting on the app, though, you're out of luck for now, probably until an update with the functionality starts rolling out. We'll let you know if and when that happens, though.