In light of the myriad protests honoring the death of George Floyd, one of many Black people killed in police custody, Google is showcasing a selection of movies and documentaries about Black icons as well as the abolitionist and rights movements. Some of them are being offered on deep discount, if not for free.

One of the first such movies to go free last week was biopic "Just Mercy," which follows the real-life story of lawyer Bryan Stevenson who fights to overturn the murder conviction of African-American Walter McMillian. Stevenson currently runs the Equal Justice Initiative, an organization working to challenge wrongful convictions, and wrote the book from which the movie is based. The 2019 film stars Michael B. Jordan as Stevenson and Jamie Foxx as McMillian with support from Brie Larson, Rob Morgan, and others.

In a tweet from the Just Mercy account, publisher Warner Bros. stated that the film is one resource it can offer to inform its audience about systemic racism in America. "Just Mercy" is available to rent for free through June. Play Store customers can also purchase the film to view in 4K for the discounted price of $5.

Today, Google followed up with a new section of "Films to inspire change" containing "Just Mercy" alongside 37 more films including "The Secret Life of Bees," "Ali," and "Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am" among others. Seven are available to rent for free and four more have had their prices cut. Customers can also purchase those films at some discount.

Here's the full list (prices may change without notice):