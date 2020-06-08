Anker produces a few portable projectors under its 'Nebula' sub-brand, like the Android-powered Mars II and the cheaper Prizm II. Both of those models are now on sale, at $160 off and $70 off, respectively.

First, the Mars II is now $339.99, a savings of $160 from the original MSRP. It's a 300 ANSI-Lumen portable projector, capable of creating an image 30-150 inches across, with two 10W speakers for audio playback. The Mars II also has a 12,500mAh battery, which lasts around 4 hours when watching movies, and there's even a mode that turns it into a beefy Bluetooth speaker. You can read our full review of the projector here.

The Prizm II has also dropped to $159.99, a savings of $70 from the original price, and you can add a carrying case and HDMI cable for $20 more. That's a great price for a 1080p projector with keystone correction and decent speakers. However, there's no built-in operating system, so you might also want to pick up a Chromecast or Roku Express for watching media, if you don't have one already. Check out our full review here.

You can buy both projectors from the links below. The sale is on Woot.com, which is owned by Amazon and offers free shipping to Amazon Prime members. Also, the discount ends at midnight, or whenever stock runs out.