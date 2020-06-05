Mobvoi unveiled its latest wireless earbuds yesterday, which now come with active noise cancelation. To celebrate the launch of the new product, the company is offering 10% off for people who pre-order it within the next five days, bringing the price down to $81. Thanks to the promo code below, you can save even more and get them for just $77.

The TicPods ANC feature active noise cancelation — in case you were wondering, independent connection to the audio source, silicone tips, and touch controls. The buds offer about five hours of playback time and come with a charging case that connects over USB-C and can fill them up twice, providing an overall battery life of about 15 hours.

To benefit from the additional discount, add the buds to your car and use promo code ANCOFFER4U when checking out, which will effectively bring the overall price down to just $76.49.