It was a bit strange seeing OnePlus roll out its latest May security patch to the older 6 and 7 series phones before the newer 8 and 8 Pro. About a week after that release, the two 2020 flagships are being bumped to the same security level as part of an OxygenOS update that also brings a (really) lengthy list of fixes and additions.
Among other changes, the OnePlus 8 duo is getting the new H.265 HEVC video recording codec that helps keep the file size in check without impacting the video quality. A new ultra-wide-angle lens feature improves image quality along the edges when taking macro shots on the Pro. Keeping up with its recent partnership with Epic Games, OnePlus is adding a mini app store dedicated to the Fortnite maker in Game Space, though it won’t be available to those outside India.
While the more critical display-related issues have already been fixed, the latest stable build brings more basic optimizations to the screen and the touch experience. OnePlus also claims to have improved the battery life by tweaking the phones’ power consumption, in addition to optimizing the wireless charging stability on the Pro. The EU version of this update ships with fine-tuned network performance for local carriers.
Changelog
- System
- Optimized the touch and interaction experience
- Optimized the expanded screenshot user experience for some scenes
- Optimized the power consumption performance of the system, battery life extended to be longer than ever
- Optimized the wireless charging stability, providing better user experience
- Optimized the pocket mode to reduce mistouches
- Optimized the unlocking animation, making the unlock transition smoother
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.05
- Updated GMS package to 2020.03
- Message
- Added the “Delete” button in the notification bar of incoming messages
- Added keyword whitelist option in SMS blocking settings, the messages with the specified keywords will not be blocked
- Camera
- Newly added H.265 HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality
- Added auto ultra-wide-angle lens feature when shooting at close range to improve the picture quality of edges
- Optimized the click animation for camera shutter, boosting the smoothness of photo-taking experience
- Improved the shooting experience with camera and improved stability
- Network
- Network improvements for Europe Operators implemented (EU only)
- Improved the stability of communication
- Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers
- Optimized network latency for online games and improved the smoothness
- Game Space (India Only)
- Added Epic Games in Game Space. With one-step installation, check out Fortnite and many other Epic Games, all from Game Space
OnePlus has officially announced OxygenOS v10.5.10 (Global & India)/10.5.9 (EU) only for the OnePlus 8 Pro. However, OnePlus 8 users are also receiving a similar update, as noted by XDA Developers. This appears to be a gradual rollout as not a lot of eligible 8 and 8 Pro owners have received the build yet. You can either wait for the official OTA to hit your unit or download the incremental update files from the links below — if you're in a supported region. US updates "will soon follow."
OnePlus 8
- OxygenOS 10.5.8 (India)
- OxygenOS 10.5.7 (EU)
OnePlus 8 Pro
- OxygenOS 10.5.10 (India)
- OxygenOS 10.5.9 (EU)
- Source:
- OnePlus
- Via:
- XDA
