Movie theaters were coincidentally closed up during a time when fewer blockbuster movies are scheduled, and studios quickly delayed many of their biggest budget films to aim for more favorable ticket sales. While many movies have been pushed back to later in the year, and as much as 2 years out, we're drawing close to the summer months and some mainstream movies are still on the books. We've organized a huge list with many of the newly added films and some upcoming releases.
New this week: The true blockbuster season is upon us, but most major titles have been delayed until they can make grand theatrical appearances, so we're getting whatever is left over. And just like last week, the list leans into a combination of titles intended for niche audiences and some movies that were always destined to be direct-to-video. Given that many people have their attention turned elsewhere, production companies may not be eager to rush anything out at the moment. However, don't forget that the Criterion Channel is offering free access to several titles made by Black filmmakers or centered around Black characters, and Google Play has also joined in with a few entries of its own.
Free to rent in honor of Black Lives Matter
In honor of Black Lives Matter, Google Play is offering free rentals for a few movies, plus discounts on many more. The free rentals are listed below, but you can see the full collection here. Amazon is also offering a couple of the same movies for free, but also featuring a few movies that are free with Amazon Prime. It's likely other services will also have their own libraries to share, so keep an eye out for that.
June 5
Shirley
Upon moving to a small Vermont college town, Fred and Rose get an offer for free room and board from a professor, as long as Rose agrees to look after his wife, acclaimed horror author Shirley Jackson. At first, they detest the rocky household of the eccentric couple, but eventually establish deep bonds with their counterparts, which will test the limits of their young love.
Starring: Elizabeth Moss, Logan Lerman, Michael Stuhlbarg
- June 5
- Drama
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
A Clear Shot
An electronic store erupts into chaos as four gunmen storm the premises. Rick Gomez, Sacramento Police Departments' top negotiator, realizes he needs to talk down the gunmen and keep everyone safe, all while juggling government politics. The gunmen leader doesn't want to hurt anyone, but his brother is a different story. A peaceful surrender quickly turns this sleepy city into a national tragedy. Inspired by the true story of the 1991 Good Guys Electronics Store siege in Sacramento, California--the largest hostage siege negotiation ever attempted in the United States--A Clear Shot examines a bizarre turn of events as law enforcement attempt to save the hostages, as well the emotional trials and social pressures of immigrant assimilation into the American culture.
Starring: Mario Van Peebles, Mandela Van Peebles, Jessica Meza, Marshal Hilton, David Hernandez, Jr., Lance Woods, Tony Dew, Kevin Bach, Sandra Gutierrez, Hao Do, Dang Tran, Jeanna Carr
- June 1 | Theatrical: October 6, 2019 (limited)
- Drama, Mystery & Suspense, Thriller
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
The Blackout: Invasion Earth
- June 2
- Action, Sci-fi, Thriller
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
End of Sentence
After being widowed, Frank Fogle reluctantly embarks on a journey to honor his wife's last wish of spreading her ashes in a remote lake in her native Ireland and a promise of taking his estranged son, Sean, along for the trip. As Sean steps out of prison the last thing on his mind is a foreign road trip with his alienated father. What he needs is a fresh start in California. But when his travel plans collapse he reluctantly accepts his father's proposal in return for a ticket to the West Coast and a promise that they never have to see each other again. Between a disconcerting Irish wake, the surfacing of an old flame, the pick up of a pretty hitchhiker and plenty of unresolved issues, the journey becomes a little more than father and son had bargained for.
Starring: John Hawkes, Logan Lerman, Sarah Bolger
- May 29
- Drama
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Inheritance
- May 22
- Drama, Mystery, Thriller
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
May 29
The High Note
- May 29
- Drama, Musical & Performing Arts, Romance
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Funny Pains
Woman, stand-up comic, writer, producer, bipolar, Californian Wendi Starling takes on New York City stages with her very personal, raw, funny and inspiring comedy material, making the Big Apple her home and becoming one of the most active and funny women in the industry. On her journey, we have complete access to all the ups and downs that come with pursuing comedy in NYC, how she deals with tragic old wounds, and how those wounds start to show up into her material. A star-studded cast of famous comedians join her to share the real deal about the journey of a comedian.
Starring: Wendi Starling, Krystyna Hutchinson, Nikki Glaser
- May 26 | March 2017 (Limited theatrical release)
- Comedy, Documentary
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
The Trip to Greece
- May 22
- Comedy
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Military Wives
MILITARY WIVES centers on a group of women from different backgrounds whose partners are away serving in combat. Faced with their loved ones' absences, they come together to form the very first military wives choir, helping each other through some of life's most difficult moments, and quickly find themselves on an international stage. Peter Cattaneo (THE FULL MONTY) directs Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan in this feel-good crowd-pleaser inspired by true events.
Starring: Kristin Scott Thomas, Sharon Horgan
- May 22
- Comedy, Drama
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Extra Ordinary
Rose, a sweet, lonely driving instructor in rural Ireland, is gifted with supernatural abilities. Rose has a love/hate relationship with her 'talents' & tries to ignore the constant spirit related requests from locals - to exorcise possessed rubbish bins or haunted gravel. But! Christian Winter, a washed up, one-hit-wonder rock star, has made a pact with the devil for a return to greatness! He puts a spell on a local teenager- making her levitate. Her terrified father, Martin Martin, asks Rose to help save his daughter. Rose has to overcome the fear of her supernatural gift & work with Martin to save the girl, get the guy and be home in time for a light snack...maybe a yogurt or something...
Starring: Maeve Higgins, Will Forte, Barry Ward, Claudia O'Doherty
- May 4
- Action & Adventure, Comedy, Mystery & Suspense, Romance
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
May 22
Survive The Night
After his brother Mathias is mortally wounded in a robbery gone bad, Jamie stalks trauma doctor Rich from the hospital to his home. While holding Rich's wife and daughter hostage, the unhinged murderer forces Rich to operate on Mathias. But in order for him and his family to survive the night, Rich must team up with his estranged tough-as-nails father, retired sheriff Frank, in order to gain the upper hand and turn the tables on the criminals.
- May 22
- Action & Adventure, Mystery & Suspense
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
The Lovebirds
A couple (Issa Rae & Kumail Nanjiani) experiences a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery. As their journey to clear their names takes them from one extreme-- and hilarious -- circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.
Starring: Andrene Ward-Hammond, Anna Camp, Barry Rothbart, Catherine Cohen, Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani, Kyle Bornheimer, Nicholas X. Parsons, Paul Sparks
- May 22 (Netflix). Dates unknown for other services.
- Comedy, Romance
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube | Netflix
Body Cam
Starring: Mary J. Blige, Nat Wolff, David Zayas, Anika Noni Rose
- May 19
- Horror, Mystery & Suspense
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Villain
After 10 years, Eddie Franks (Craig Fairbrass) is out of prison and trying to stay on the straight and narrow, but his drug-mule brother Sean (George Russo) has other ideas. Rival gangster brothers Roy and Johnny Garret (Robert Glenister and Tomi May) are demanding Sean repay his debt to them, causing Eddie to get tangled in the crossfire, ending up using his life savings and calling in favors with mobster friends to try and help. Following a dramatic coup at the family pub, events spiral out of control in the ultimate fight for survival. With a powerful performance from Fairbrass, VILLAIN is a gritty British thriller which depicts a dark, criminal underworld.
Starring: Craig Fairbrass, George Russo, Izuka Hoyle, Mark Monero, Tomi May, Eloise Lovell, Taz Skylar, Nicholas Aaron, Michael John Treanor, Marcus Onilude, Robert Glenister
- May 22
- Action & Adventure, Drama
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
We Need to Talk About A.I.
We Need to Talk About A.I. discusses the rewards and risks of the advancement of this technology. Watch the world's top experts debate about the promised exponential gains versus the perceived existential threats brought by artificial intelligence. Will super-intelligent robots pose danger to human beings in the near future, like what some Hollywood movies made many of us to believe?
Starring: Keir Dullea, James Cameron, Max Tegmark, Dr. Sam Harris
- May 18
- Documentary
- IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
May 15
Capone
- Streaming: May 12
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
SCOOB!
- Streaming: May 15
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Proximity
- Streaming: May 15
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Samurai Marathon
- Streaming: May 12, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
The Traitor
- Streaming: May 12, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Angelfish
- Streaming: May 10, 2020 | Theatrical release: November 14, 2019
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
May 8
Hope Gap
- Streaming: May 8, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Blue Story
- Streaming: May 5, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Greed
- Streaming: May 5, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Arkansas
- Streaming: May 5, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
The Legion
- Streaming: May 8, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Saint Frances
- Streaming: May 4, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Walkaway Joe
-
- Streaming: May 8, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Valley Girl
- Streaming: May 8
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
How to Build a Girl
- Streaming: May 8
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Rewind
- Streaming: May 8
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
A Good Woman Is Hard to Find
- Streaming: May 8, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Intrigo Trilogy
Intrigo: Death of an Author
- Streaming: May 5, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Intrigo: Samaria
- Streaming: May 5, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Intrigo: Dear Agnes
- Streaming: May 5, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Cry Havoc
- Streaming: May 5, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
The Lodge
- Streaming: May 5, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Working Man
- Streaming: May 5, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Bluebird
- Streaming: May 4, 2020 | Theatrical release: November 15, 2020 (limited)
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Beanpole
- Streaming: May 2, 2020 | Theatrical release: January 29, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
May 1
The Wretched
- Streaming: May 1, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Disturbing the Peace
- Streaming: May 1, 2020 | Theatrical release: January 17, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
The Assistant
- Streaming: May 1 | Theatrical release: February 14, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Bull
- Streaming: May 1
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
April 24
The Photograph
- Streaming: April 24 | Theatrical release: February 14, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Robert the Bruce
- Streaming: April 24
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
To The Stars
- Streaming: April 24, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
True History of the Kelly Gang
- Streaming: April 24, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
1BR
- Streaming: April 24, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
April 21
The Turning
- Streaming: April 21, 2020 | Theatrical release: January 24, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
April 17
Wendy
- Streaming: April 17, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Abe
- Streaming: April 17, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Endings, Beginnings
- Streaming: April 17, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Bad Therapy
- Streaming: April 17, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
The Quarry
- Streaming: April 17, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
April 14
Underwater
- Streaming: April 14, 2020 | Theatrical release: January 10, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Blumhouse's Fantasy Island
- Streaming: April 14, 2020 | Theatrical release: February 14, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
The Rhythm Section
- Streaming: April 14, 2020 | Theatrical release: January 31, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
April 10
Trolls World Tour
- Streaming: April 10, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Sea Fever
- Streaming: April 10, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
The Roads Not Taken
- Streaming: April 10, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
We Summon the Darkness
- Streaming: April 10, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
April 3
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
- Streaming: April 3, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
A Simple Wedding
- Streaming: April 2, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
March 27
Vivarium
- Streaming: March 27, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
I Still Believe
- Streaming: March 27, 2020 | Theatrical release: March 13, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
March 20 (and earlier)
The Hunt
- Streaming: March 20, 2020 | Theatrical release: March 13, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
The Invisible Man
- Streaming: March 20, 2020 | Theatrical release: February 28, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Emma.
- Streaming: March 20, 2020 | Theatrical release: March 6, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Onward
- Streaming: March 20, 2020 | Theatrical release: March 6, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube | Disney+ (April 3rd)
Bloodshot
- Streaming: March 24, 2020 | Theatrical release: March 13, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Guns Akimbo
- Streaming: February 28, 2020 (possibly later?) | Theatrical release: February 28, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Ordinary Love
- Streaming: February 14, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Rogue Warfare (2): The Hunt
- Release Date: March 31, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Like a Boss
- Release Date: January 7, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Ip Man 4: The Finale
- Release Date: December 25, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Gretel & Hansel
- Release Date: January 31, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Brahms: The Boy II
- Release Date: February 21, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Rambo: Last Blood
- Release Date: September 20, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
IT Chapter Two
- Release Date: September 6, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
The Lighthouse
- Release Date: November 1, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
The Wave
- Release Date: January 17, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Impractical Jokers: The Movie
- Release Date: February 21, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Bad Boys for Life
- Release Date: January 17, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Sonic The Hedgehog
- Release Date: February 14, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Birds Of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
- Release Date: February 7, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
The Way Back
- Release Date: March 6, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
The Gentlemen
- Release Date: January 24, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Dolittle
- Release Date: January 17, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Release Date: December 20, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Clemency
- Release Date: December 27, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Just Mercy
- Release Date: January 10, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
1917
- Release Date: January 10, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Cats
- Release Date: December 20, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Jumanji: The Next Level
- Release Date: December 13, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Hooking Up
- Release Date: March 20, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Uncut Gems
- Release Date: December 25, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Bombshell
- Release Date: December 20, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Richard Jewell
- Release Date: December 13, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
The Grudge
- Release Date: January 3, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Spies in Disguise
- Release Date: December 25, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Little Women
- Release Date: December 25, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Black Christmas
- Release Date: December 13, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Playmobil: The Movie
- Release Date: December 6, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Frozen II
- Release Date: November 22, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft | Disney+
- IMDb
Ride Like a Girl
- Release Date: March 13, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Ford v Ferrari
- Release Date: November 15, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Parasite
- Release Date: November 8, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Knives Out
- Release Date: November 27, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
A Hidden Life
- Release Date: January 17, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Charlie's Angels
- Release Date: November 15, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Queen & Slim
- Release Date: November 27, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Dark Waters
- Release Date: December 6, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Jojo Rabbit
- Release Date: November 8, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Holly Slept Over
- Release Date: March 3, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
21 Bridges
- Release Date: November 22, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Release Date: November 22, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Playing With Fire
- Release Date: November 8, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Terminator: Dark Fate
- Release Date: November 1, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
The Night Clerk
- Release Date: February 21, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Midway
- Release Date: November 8, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Doctor Sleep
- Release Date: November 8, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Buffaloed
- Release Date: February 14, 2020
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
The Good Liar
- Release Date: November 15, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Arctic Dogs
- Release Date: November 1, 2019
- Amazon | Google Play | Microsoft
- IMDb
Upcoming
Here are some of the movies that are scheduled to come out soon. Links are added when possible, but many services won't have pages for these services until they go live.
Up From The Streets - New Orleans: The City of Music
- Streaming: Scheduled for May 15, but late to the services we're watching
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Artemis Fowl
- Streaming: June 12 (Disney+), unknown for others
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube | Disney+
Think Like a Dog
- Streaming: June 9
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Return to Hardwick
- Streaming: June 9
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
The King of Staten Island
- Streaming: June 12
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Greyhound
- Streaming: June 12 (AppleTV+)
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Infamous
- Streaming: June 12
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
Burden
- Streaming: unknown | Theatrical Release: February 28, 2020
- Ratings: IMDb | Rotten Tomatoes
- Amazon | Microsoft | Google Play | YouTube
For as long as theaters remain closed, movie studios will continue to release more home premieres. We'll keep this list updated frequently, so keep coming back to see what's new.
