A minor, but very noticeable change is hitting the Gmail app on Android. No, it's not the ability to mark emails as read from the notification — heaven forbid we get a useful feature like that! — but it's a new floating button for composing emails.
The change is (obviously) merely aesthetic. Instead of the round and colored floating + button, which could've been confusing for some users, we now have a larger stadium-shaped button with an as-clear-as-can-be Compose in red. The button thankfully collapses when you scroll down, switching to a smaller circle with an outlined red pen. Scroll up and you go back to the larger form.
Left: Old compose button. Middle: New button by default. Right: New button when collapsed.
That's all there is to it, folks. If you can't wait to have this outstanding and life-altering design change, you can grab Gmail v2020.05.17.313130477 from APK Mirror. It's also slowly rolling out to users on the Play Store.
- Thanks:
- Tony Damiani,
- Moshe
