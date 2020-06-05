The developer behind the niche visual novel series Danganronpa has announced that its next game is coming to Android on June 25th, and this will be a worldwide release that supports English. So far, we know this game is called Death Come True and that it will play out as a full-motion video game, much like Sega's infamous Night Trap.

The above teaser trailer for Death Come True is entirely in Japanese, not that anyone talks in the video. Since the trailer's so short, it's hard to get a sense of how the game will play, though it's clear that FMV is the primary media contained within the game, and that popular tropes like waking up without a memory in a strange environment will be a central theme, along with teaming up with a rag-tag group of individuals to escape the building you've mysteriously awoken in.

デスカムトゥルーの発売日は、6月25日

Death Come True Release Date: June 25

先行プラットフォームは、Switch/iOS/Android

Out first on Switch/iOS/Android

価格は、税込1960円

に決定しました。

1960JPY, Confirmed.#デスカム https://t.co/Hr6xiVJgt5 pic.twitter.com/AaYRf4Z600 — Death Come True Official （デスカムトゥルー公式） (@DeathComeTrue) June 5, 2020

Typically, I would expect a niche FMV game like this to be released in Asia first, and then eventually make its way to the West if it's popular enough. Luckily the developer has already made it clear that Death Come True will be released worldwide on June 25th for Android, iOS, and the Nintendo Switch. We've also learned that the game will contain English, along with French, Italian, German, Spanish, and Chinese languages.

Death Come True will be released worldwide! We support subtitles in 10 languages ​​including English, French, Italian, German, Spanish and Chinese! https://t.co/9Suc4HvKDB — Kazutaka kodaka/小高和剛 (@kazkodaka) May 23, 2020

As it stands, Death Come True does not yet appear to be listed on the Google Play Store, though there is an official website for the game, but it's all in Japanese (you can translate the page easily). Even when translating the page to English, there isn't much information there, but if you'd still like to take a look for yourself, here's the link.