Welcome to Friday, everyone. Today's roundup contains some great sales, including many apps from the Simple Mobile Tools library, which are totally free today. On top of that, I have a fantastic discount on the wildly-popular indie farming sim Stardew Valley, not to mention some excellent sales for Quell Memento+ and Doom & Destiny Advanced. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 25 temporarily free and 49 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Simple Calendar Pro - Events & Reminders Manager $1.19 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Simple Contacts Pro - Manage your contacts easily $1.19 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  3. Simple Draw Pro - App for quick & easy sketches $1.19 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  4. Simple File Manager Pro - Manage files easy & fast $1.19 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  5. Simple Gallery Pro - Photo Manager & Editor $1.19 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  6. Simple Notes Pro: To-do list organizer and planner $1.19 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  7. Learn German with MosaLingua $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  8. PDF Reader Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Weather App Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. My Little Star VIP : Idol Maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Archery Physics Apple Shooting Challenge 🎯 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Raanaa - The Shaman Girl $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Project Alnilam $1.39 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Tower of Infinity VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Cartoon Dungeon VIP : Age of cartoon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Dungeon999 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Stickman Legends: Shadow War Offline Fighting Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Sudoku Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. [VIP]Missile Dude RPG: Tap Tap Missile $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Fit Tile $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Fit Toon - Series 1 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. God of Attack VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Word Clock - Watchface $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Poweramp Full Version Unlocker $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. Star Walk 2 - Night Sky View and Stargazing Guide $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. English Word Formation $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. eXpimal - discrete math $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Default App Manager $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Baggage - Packing list PRO (without ADS) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. EasyJoin - A decentralized communication system $14.99 -> $10.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Shift Alert: BL3 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Stellarium Mobile PLUS - Star Map $9.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. YoWindow Weather - Unlimited $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Battery Notifier Pro BT (For Android 9 and under) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Flyers, Poster Maker, Graphic & Banner Maker Pro $21.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Clipboard Editor Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Its TITANIC premium $2.19 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. 1941 Frozen Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. 1942 Pacific Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. 1943 Deadly Desert Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. 1944 Burning Bridges Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Animus - Harbinger Unpacked $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Daedalus $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Pilot Brothers 1 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Pilot Brothers 2 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Pilot Brothers 3 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Planet Genesis - solar system sandbox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Push Blox $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Rescue the Enchanter $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Relic Seeker: Hypogeum $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Reventure $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Stardew Valley $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Swapperoo $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. The Black Dungeon RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Truck Simulator PRO Europe $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Arithmagic - Math Wizard Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Data Defense $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Galaxy Trader $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. Quell Memento+ $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. ReactionLab 2 - Particle Sandbox $2.77 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  28. Runic Curse $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  29. You are Hope $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Verticons Icon Pack $1.75 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. AmoledPapers - vibrant wallpapers $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Avocado KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Coffee for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Frosty for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Stracta for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Wavy for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days