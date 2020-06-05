Welcome to Friday, everyone. Today's roundup contains some great sales, including many apps from the Simple Mobile Tools library, which are totally free today. On top of that, I have a fantastic discount on the wildly-popular indie farming sim Stardew Valley, not to mention some excellent sales for Quell Memento+ and Doom & Destiny Advanced. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 25 temporarily free and 49 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Simple Calendar Pro - Events & Reminders Manager $1.19 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Simple Contacts Pro - Manage your contacts easily $1.19 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Simple Draw Pro - App for quick & easy sketches $1.19 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Simple File Manager Pro - Manage files easy & fast $1.19 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Simple Gallery Pro - Photo Manager & Editor $1.19 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Simple Notes Pro: To-do list organizer and planner $1.19 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Learn German with MosaLingua $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- PDF Reader Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Weather App Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- My Little Star VIP : Idol Maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Archery Physics Apple Shooting Challenge 🎯 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Raanaa - The Shaman Girl $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Project Alnilam $1.39 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Tower of Infinity VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cartoon Dungeon VIP : Age of cartoon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon999 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stickman Legends: Shadow War Offline Fighting Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudoku Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- [VIP]Missile Dude RPG: Tap Tap Missile $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fit Tile $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fit Toon - Series 1 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- God of Attack VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Word Clock - Watchface $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
Sale
Apps
- Poweramp Full Version Unlocker $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Star Walk 2 - Night Sky View and Stargazing Guide $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- English Word Formation $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- eXpimal - discrete math $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Default App Manager $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Baggage - Packing list PRO (without ADS) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- EasyJoin - A decentralized communication system $14.99 -> $10.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shift Alert: BL3 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stellarium Mobile PLUS - Star Map $9.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- YoWindow Weather - Unlimited $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Battery Notifier Pro BT (For Android 9 and under) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Flyers, Poster Maker, Graphic & Banner Maker Pro $21.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Clipboard Editor Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Its TITANIC premium $2.19 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- 1941 Frozen Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 1942 Pacific Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 1943 Deadly Desert Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 1944 Burning Bridges Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Animus - Harbinger Unpacked $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Daedalus $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pilot Brothers 1 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pilot Brothers 2 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pilot Brothers 3 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Planet Genesis - solar system sandbox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Push Blox $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rescue the Enchanter $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Relic Seeker: Hypogeum $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Reventure $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stardew Valley $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Swapperoo $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Black Dungeon RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Truck Simulator PRO Europe $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Arithmagic - Math Wizard Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Data Defense $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Galaxy Trader $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Quell Memento+ $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- ReactionLab 2 - Particle Sandbox $2.77 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Runic Curse $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- You are Hope $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Verticons Icon Pack $1.75 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- AmoledPapers - vibrant wallpapers $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Avocado KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Coffee for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Frosty for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Stracta for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Wavy for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
