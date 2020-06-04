Telegram is still gunning to be the best messenger app around, and even though a major v6.0 update landed just two months ago, Telegram's development team apparently hasn't stopped to take a break. Today the app began rolling out new features on both Android and iOS, most notably an editor for videos.

"Today we're upgrading the media editor with support for animated stickers and editing videos," Telegram wrote in a blog post. The new editor allows you to adjust contrast and brightness levels, add text and animated stickers, and even draw to highlight parts of the video. The new animated sticker functionality is also available for photos.

Other new features include an upgraded GIF panel with a Trending section and emoji-based tabs, faster loading times for GIFs in the panel, smoother message animations, and improved cache management (though the latter two are specifically for the Android app).

Telegram 6.2 is already rolling out widely on the Play Store, but if you don't have it yet for some reason, feel free to grab it from APKMirror.