From the stylish pink-sand colored Chromebook C340 to the Duet Chromebook tablet, Lenovo loves making ChromeOS devices to fill a wide variety of consumer needs. Most of its devices are on the cheaper end of the spectrum, targeting budget-savvy back-to-school shoppers and older folks who just need access to a reliable computer. Now, the company has launched a new 11-inch Chromebook 3 with a unique design for $229.99.

The new device comes with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a fairly generous 64GB of storage. While it's certainly not a powerhouse, the new Lenovo Chromebook 3 should be fine for the general day-to-day Chromebook tasks like checking emails and browsing AndroidPolice.com (and other websites, if you must). The 11-inch display clocks in at the standard cheap laptop resolution of 1366 x 768 and only gets up to 250 nits of brightness. It can flip to lie flat on a table, but it isn't a true 2-in-1 device, so this capability is probably pretty pointless. Lenovo is touting the portability of the new Chromebook 3, saying it's smaller than a piece of A4 paper and weighs just 2.47lbs/1.12kg.

In terms of ports, the device is loaded pretty well with a single USB-A port, two USB-C 3.1 ports, and a MicroSD card slot. It also has an audio jack, which the company's new Duet Chromebook tablet does not include. The speakers are a stereo pair, but since they only output at 2W, they won't be anything to write home about. The device will receive automatic ChromeOS updates until the end of 2026, though, which is nice.

One of the more interesting feature to my eyes seems to be the design of the laptop. Lenovo embraced a two-tone design with the Duet, and now it's carrying that design language over to this device. The lid comes in a unique onyx black duotone color with a textured finish. This might not be as beautiful as the first-gen HP Chromebook 11 or as distinctive as the tablet/keyboard/kickstand Duet. However, the new Lenovo Chromebook 3 11 still looks like a solid pick if you're in the market for a low-cost Chromebook that's just a bit more stylish than its low-cost competitors. It's in stock right now at Lenovo's website for $229.99.