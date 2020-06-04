When you have a question about a business's hours, where do you go? Whether you use Android or iOS, chances are you probably check in with Google, doing a regular search or pulling up the business in Maps. And while either will display open hours, "open" is kind of a nebulous concept these days. Open for delivery? Open for pickup? Open for seniors only? Thankfully, Google's finally making it easy for companies to share all that different data.

On top of their normal hours, companies using Google My Business will now be able to set individual hours for specific services like delivery, takeout, drive through, and pickup. Some of those options are only available to certain business types, where it makes sense.

Businesses now have fine-grained control over how hours of operation are displayed.

Previously, businesses had been able to set their store hours with some special exceptions like holidays, but this new feature will give them much more freedom when it comes to informing customers about their options. End-users on Google Maps and Search will presumably start seeing the new hours in business listings soon, but we've yet to see any examples go live just yet.

This is a great addition that will make things a lot simpler for customers and business owners alike, especially in these times when many people prefer takeout or delivery rather than going inside a business's location.