Anyone who has ever used a web browser on a desktop OS has probably come across this at some point: You want to drag and drop an image or another file onto a website to upload it, only to realize too late that the site doesn't support uploading that way — instead, the website gives way to a preview of the file you just let go of. In a worst-case scenario, you might even find all the forms you've filled in cleared. Thanks to Microsoft Edge developer Eric Lawrence, this will soon be a thing of the past: Starting with Chrome 85, a file you accidentally drop onto unsupported websites will open in a new tab instead.

Twitter is a prime example when it comes to illustrating the current, age-old problem, first reported to be an issue back in 2015. When you miss the dedicated upload field in the text box while dragging and dropping, you'll lose anything you've typed into the editor. There are many other websites that exhibit this behavior, and many don't even support uploading files that way at all, so you could say that drag-and-drop is both among the most useful and frustrating features in existence.

An accurate reenactment of what currently happens when you miss the designated drag-and-drop field on Twitter.

Chrome 85's solution gives you the best of both worlds: People who drag and drop something into a browser window to view it can continue doing so since files still open in new tabs. And those of us who just want to upload something will never have to curse under our breaths again because we've been booted from the website we wanted to stay on. It's even still possible to replace the current tab's content with something else by dropping the desired file into the address bar, if that's important to your workflow.

The updated behavior in Chrome 85.

Much like the removal of backspace for back in Chrome 52 in 2016, this move is meant to make browsing less frustrating when things don't work as expected. The change is live in Chrome Canary 85, which you can download on Google's website. Keep in mind that this is the most unstable variant of the browser, so you might not want to use it as your daily driver. Other Chromium-based projects will likely follow suit soon.