Chromebook ownership comes with plenty of perks: Android app support, stellar battery life, low hardware prices. But on top of all those implicit benefits are a handful of external perks Google provides in a constantly-changing selection — free stuff like apps, games, and Drive storage space. Chromebook owners will now be able to snag Doom, Doom II, and The Elder Scrolls: Legends Fall of the Dark Brotherhood expansion, though these offers aren't working for everyone.

Before you get too excited, these are Android ports of the original Doom games we're talking about, from the nineties. You won't be snagging the 2016 game, nice try. Still, they're classics that helped define the FPS genre, and they'll play on any old potato — including your Chromebook. And if you're not familiar with it, The Elder Scrolls: Legends is a strategy card game with both a single-player and PvP modes.

Redeeming Doom (above), and the Fall of the Dark Brotherhood expansion IAP (below).

Note that these additions are only available for a limited time, and your mileage may vary. None of the new perks were present for me on two Chromebooks first activated in the last month or so, but my three year-old Pixelbook has them.

To redeem these offers, or check which are even available for you, visit Google's Chromebooks perks page.