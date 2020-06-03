Nvidia revealed two new Shield TV devices last year, but it hasn't been able to keep one of them on store shelves. The larger Shield TV Pro has gone in and out of stock for months, so paying $50-80 over MSRP for one from eBay and other sites is commonplace. Thankfully, the Shield TV Pro is once again available from Nvidia's website.

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro is the highest-end Android TV box available, with a Tegra X1+ processor, 3GB RAM, 16GB of internal storage, two USB 3.0 ports, and an Ethernet LAN connector. It can upscale media content to 4K using Nvidia's artificial intelligence, and there's built-in support for Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos surround sound.

The only catch is that the Shield TV Pro doesn't come with a game controller. If you're interested in playing games, the Shield Controller is also available from Nvidia's website for $60, or you can use any old Bluetooth gamepad.