This story was originally published and last updated .
Google Pay is constantly gaining support for new banks and institutions across the globe. Even though the service now works with most large banks, there are still some local credit unions that couldn't work with the mobile payment system. Thankfully, 19 of them have joined the long list of compatible financial institutions since our last update, making it seamless to pay with your phone.
- Bank of Commerce and Trust Company (LA)
- Central Bank of Kansas City (SD)
- Century Federal Credit Union (OH)
- Community Bank of Wichita, Inc. (KS)
- Cornerstone Bank (AR)
- Evolve Bank & Trust (TN)
- First Capital Bank (TX)
- First Northern Bank of Dixon (CA)
- Lake Community Bank (MN)
- Milford Federal Bank (MA)
- Millennium Bank (MN)
- New Tripoli Bank (PA)
- Owingsville Banking Company (KY)
- Provident State Bank (MD)
- State Bank (IL)
- Stockmans Bank (OK)
- The First National Bank of Grayson (KY)
- Ubank (TX)
- York Traditions Bank (PA)
If you haven't used Google Pay yet, you can check if your bank or credit union is supported here.
13 new banks
There really does not seem to be any rhyme or reason to Google's timing in adding new banks to Pay. Sometimes we'll go weeks without seeing any additional institutions make the list, and then there are times like now, where just hours after cataloging the latest Pay banks, Google's got another update ready to go, adding 13 new names to the roster:
- APL Federal Credit Union
- Advantage Financial Federal Credit Union
- Beacon Community CU
- Countybank (SC)
- Integris FCU
- Kaiperm Federal Credit Union
- Lone Star Capital Bank
- Mercer County New Jersey Teachers Federal Credit Union
- Meridian Mutual FCU
- Norfolk Fire Dept FCU
- PSE Credit Union
- Texas Association of Professionals FCU
- Texas DPS CU
9 new banks
Google is on a roll, as it's the third time this month it's expanding the already long list of supported banks and financial institutions, by adding another nine:
- Buffalo Credit Union
- CO-OP Credit Union (WI)
- Coosa Valley Credit Union (GA)
- Farmers Bank (AR)
- Farmers Bank and Trust (KS)
- Lormet Community Federal Credit Union (OH)
- Mercer County State Bank (PA)
- Range Bank, N.A. (MA)
- State Bank (IA)
17 new banks
Google keeps adding new banks to its list of Google Pay-supported financial institutions, and this time around, there is a total of 17 additions.
- Community Regional Credit Union (PA)
- Connection Bank (IA)
- Daviess County Teachers Federal Credit Union (KY)
- Energy Capital Credit Union (TX)
- First National Bank of Coffee County (GA)
- First National Bank of Waterloo (IL)
- First Southern Bank (IL)
- Gulf Credit Union (TX)
- HBI Employees Credit Union (MN)
- Idaho State University Federal Credit Union (ID)
- Inspire Federal Credit Union (PA)
- Liberty National Bank (IA)
- Liberty National Bank (OK)
- Okaloosa County Teachers Federal Credit Union (FL)
- Orange County's Credit Union (CA)
- Prevail Bank (WI)
- The First National Bank of Pandora (OH)
- WEPCO Federal Credit Union (MD)
Liberty National Bank has actually been on the list since 2017, but before, Google never specified for which state support was true. Now we know it's the case for both Iowa and Oklahoma, and that's also the reason we say 17 new banks instead of 18.
- Source:
Comments